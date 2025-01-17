Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.