4,030 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $3,830,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,775,004.27. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. The trade was a 11.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,319 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,748. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

