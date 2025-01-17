Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 58,195 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.4% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $133.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.