NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 897.5% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.87.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

