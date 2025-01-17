Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,796,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,067,000 after acquiring an additional 270,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,634,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,232,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 88,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

