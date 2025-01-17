13,590 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in News by 3.8% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 95.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 9.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in News by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News Co. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Report on News

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.