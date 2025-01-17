Wedmont Private Capital Has $239,000 Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 172.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 578.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

Southern Copper stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

