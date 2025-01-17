Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 465.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $119.52 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.00 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.11%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

