Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,928 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $151.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DGX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $2,889,207.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,661.05. This trade represents a 34.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $278,533.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,459.28. The trade was a 15.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.