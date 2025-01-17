4,968 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of FOX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in FOX by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 971.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 215,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 195,326 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,505 shares of company stock valued at $47,705,970 in the last 90 days. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Separately, Barclays raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

