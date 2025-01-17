Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 20,152.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,995,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after buying an additional 10,940,943 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,352,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mattel by 34.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,794,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,215,000 after buying an additional 1,479,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,301 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,824,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,674,000 after buying an additional 783,264 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

MAT stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

View Our Latest Report on MAT

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.