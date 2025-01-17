435 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 435 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.08.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.2 %

URI opened at $758.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $782.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $759.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $545.16 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.