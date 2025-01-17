Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NU were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NU by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,509,000 after buying an additional 40,560,986 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 13.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NU by 104.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in NU by 458.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,191 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

