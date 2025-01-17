Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in XPO by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in XPO in the third quarter worth $534,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 125.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 36.2% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 40,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 36.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,131,000 after buying an additional 185,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

XPO stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average of $124.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.26 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

