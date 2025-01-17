Wedmont Private Capital Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

