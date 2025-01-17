Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.25.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,877 shares in the company, valued at $967,119.12. The trade was a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $151.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.63%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.