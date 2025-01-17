Q2 EPS Forecast for American Eagle Outfitters Cut by Analyst

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

