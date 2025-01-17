Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ICE opened at $150.11 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,279. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.