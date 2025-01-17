Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $228.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.09.

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra set a $171.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 35,550 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $1,819,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,711,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $237.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.92. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $134.90 and a 1-year high of $245.92. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

