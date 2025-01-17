Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 2,918 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG opened at $92.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.