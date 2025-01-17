JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $367.00 to $374.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEV. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.35.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $390.86 on Tuesday. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $397.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.29 and a 200 day moving average of $261.18.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 584,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,434,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,184 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,507,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,594,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,479 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,140,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

