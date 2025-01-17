Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 96 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 12,263.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,766,000 after acquiring an additional 412,040 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,744,000 after purchasing an additional 251,337 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after buying an additional 116,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 410,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after buying an additional 72,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.44.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EG stock opened at $360.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.76 and a 1 year high of $407.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 2,870 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. This trade represents a 9.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.