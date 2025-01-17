Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $321,000 Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 206.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,564.50. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,686 shares of company stock worth $2,228,084. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

CMS opened at $67.99 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

