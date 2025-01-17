Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Teca Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 233,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 145,229 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 50.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $20,857,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,916,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after acquiring an additional 35,289 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.4 %

FBIN stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.56. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.