Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 275 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $183.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.38. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.