Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,747,000 after purchasing an additional 248,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,062,000 after buying an additional 47,055 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,595,000 after acquiring an additional 202,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,152,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $141.23 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.05 and a 1 year high of $252.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of -0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $315.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

