Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,722 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $43,225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $28,980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after purchasing an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 440.9% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 212,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

