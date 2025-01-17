Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,532,000 after purchasing an additional 171,420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after buying an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,904,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.18 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

