Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FIS opened at $78.69 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.24 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.