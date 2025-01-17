Brookstone Capital Management Buys 994 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 140.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 39,274 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $39.26 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. Citigroup lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

