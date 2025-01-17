Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.79.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Invesco has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 484.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

