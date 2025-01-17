FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral Rating

Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $61.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $63.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FMC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

FMC opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.83. FMC has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in FMC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FMC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 24.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

