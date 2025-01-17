Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,210 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total transaction of $1,698,972.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,476.46. The trade was a 78.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,797 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,467. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,151 shares of company stock worth $8,489,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS opened at $106.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $111.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

