Macy’s’ (M) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. Macy’s has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 116.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

