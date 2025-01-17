Czech National Bank Acquires 1,753 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hasbro by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,723,000 after buying an additional 135,548 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 855,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,320,000 after purchasing an additional 989,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 804,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,210,000 after purchasing an additional 97,039 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,029.68. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

