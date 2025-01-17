Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,145,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $561.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $529.69 and a 200 day moving average of $568.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $493.30 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total transaction of $5,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,175,513.68. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock worth $25,954,465 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $648.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

