Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.10 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,646 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth $104,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,552.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $98.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $104.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

