Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $255.83 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.77 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.29.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

