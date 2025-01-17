Czech National Bank Buys 3,963 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 5,335.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 111.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.47%.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.