Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 27,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 93,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %

BSM opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 67.54% and a return on equity of 41.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.