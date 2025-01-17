BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $5,627,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 194,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 28,837 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 167.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.9% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 131,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $2,027,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $350,300.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,490.33. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

