Czech National Bank Grows Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Czech National Bank raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

