Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.24 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 638,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after acquiring an additional 173,083 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 177,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $46.12 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.26%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

