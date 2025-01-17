Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVTY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Revvity by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 41,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revvity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revvity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,550.12. This represents a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Up 0.5 %

RVTY stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $97.32 and a one year high of $129.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Revvity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Revvity from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RVTY

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.