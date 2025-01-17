Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,193,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,325,000 after buying an additional 552,949 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,526,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,997,000 after buying an additional 557,492 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,785,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,465,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $79.69 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

