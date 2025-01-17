Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 833 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after acquiring an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 579,994 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after acquiring an additional 421,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,857,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MicroStrategy Stock Up 1.7 %
MicroStrategy stock opened at $366.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.04 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.33. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $543.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,344.60. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,514.70. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MicroStrategy
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.