Accurate Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $92.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.25. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

