Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,959,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 82,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 88,164 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Newell Brands by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,818,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,753,000 after buying an additional 2,668,384 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,075.84. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Truist Financial upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

