SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $717,000 Investment in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP opened at $68.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $255.70 million, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $71.97.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

