Accurate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VWO opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.